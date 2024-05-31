Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together

American supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has rekindled her relationship with Puerto Rican rapper-singer, Bad Bunny.

As reported exclusively by an international celebrity magazine, the elder of the Jenner sisters, Kendall, 28, and rapper Bad Bunny, 30, are back together, months after their split, in December last year.

Following their multiple sightings together over the last month, and fuelling the rumour mills with the buzz of their rekindled romance, Jenner and Bad Bunny are officially together, the publication confirmed, quoting multiple sources.

“It’s going well and they’re prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out. There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other,” a source told the outlet.

Another source shared that the celebrities parted ways after less than a year of romance because they were ‘not on the same page in life’ and ‘needed a break’.

“It’s like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again,” the insider said. “Kendall is happy. Benny is very charming and is always sweet to her.”

Pertinent to note here that the reports of reconciliation between the two started to swirl last month, after their cosy moment at the Met Gala afterparty in NYC. As per a partygoer, they were ‘sitting together, laughing and having the best time’.

Jenner even showed her support for the singer, attending his concert in Orlando, earlier this month.