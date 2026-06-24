Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi appear to be taking their relationship to the next level, with the supermodel traveling to Australia to spend time with the actor and his family ahead of his birthday celebrations.

The couple was spotted enjoying an early morning walk in Byron Bay on Wednesday, accompanied by Elordi’s golden retriever, Layla. Dressed for the cool winter weather, the pair wore coordinating blue and yellow jackets as they strolled through the coastal town.

Elordi, who turns 29 this weekend, kept a low profile beneath a hood and sunglasses, while Jenner accessorized her casual look with a blue bandana and designer shades. Following their walk, the couple stopped for breakfast at the popular The Byron Bay General Store.

According to reports, Jenner traveled to Australia to celebrate Elordi’s birthday with his family and close friends. The actor owns a secluded rainforest property in Byron Bay and has been spending time there since arriving with Jenner earlier this week.

Sources close to the couple suggest their relationship has become increasingly serious in recent months.

“They’re just in that phase where they want to do everything together and things have gotten pretty serious,” a source reportedly told Page Six.

The Australian getaway follows a series of public appearances and vacations together. Most recently, Jenner and Elordi were seen in Japan,.

Their romance has also taken them to destinations including Hawaii and Montecito, California, where Jenner owns an equestrian estate.