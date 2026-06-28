Ketan Agarwal Case: How the Lohagad Fort Killing Exposed India's Arranged Marriage Pressure

It was supposed to be a casual trip to a historic fort. It ended with a man being pushed off a cliff—planned, rehearsed, and executed by the woman he was set to marry and the man she secretly loved. The murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort near Pune has gripped India, not merely because of its chilling premeditation but because of the uncomfortable truths it has forced the country to confront about arranged marriages, class divides, and the devastating weight of family expectations.

Who Was Ketan Agarwal?

Ketan Agarwal was a real estate businessman from a well-to-do family. In February 2026, he publicly announced his engagement to Siya Goyal, and a grand wedding ceremony was being planned in Rajasthan for November. By all appearances, it was a match with a bright future. Behind the scenes, it was a tragedy waiting to happen.

The Crime: A Murder Rehearsed and Googled

On June 18, 2026, Ketan was lured to Lohagad Fort near Pune on what appeared to be a casual outing. Investigators say the trip was no accident. Siya Goyal had allegedly been planning the murder with her secret boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, for weeks. Police have revealed that the two Googled ways to kill someone and even physically rehearsed the act before the day arrived.

The execution was disturbingly methodical. Chetan, who came from Jodhpur’s Bilara area and had moved to Pune to help his father run a grocery business, disabled his mobile data before leaving to avoid a GPS trail. He left his phone at his shop and instructed workers to answer all incoming calls—creating a fake alibi that he had never left. On his way to the fort, he borrowed an employee’s phone for necessary communication.

“She found it easier to kill Ketan than to ask her family to break off the marriage.” — Police sources, as reported during interrogation

At the fort, Siya sat down at a pre-arranged spot near the Vinchu Kata ridge as a visual signal. Chetan stepped out from hiding and pushed Ketan to his death. Initially, investigators treated the fall as an accident. But inconsistencies quickly mounted. Chetan’s 10-hour mobile blackout raised immediate red flags. CCTV footage showed him wearing a thick winter hoodie in 33°C summer heat — a desperate, ill-conceived attempt to hide his identity that ended up confirming his presence. Callers reported that someone else had been answering his phone. Within days, both Siya and Chetan were arrested. Police say both have confessed.

The Motive: Love, Class, and the Courage She Never Found

The motive behind the murder has shaken India perhaps more than the crime itself. Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had been in a relationship for months. They had traveled together to Jodhpur in December 2025, spending two days at a five-star hotel and visiting Mehrangarh Fort. In May 2026 — just weeks before the murder — Siya took Chetan to Udaipur, the very city where her wedding with Ketan was supposed to take place. They reportedly visited the hotel where the ceremony was booked.

Police say that due to a significant financial gap between the Goyals and Chetan’s family, Siya’s family had arranged her marriage with the more affluent Ketan. Siya, according to investigators, never wanted the match. She told police she disliked Ketan’s appearance — he wore a wig and had a stutter. Yet when asked why she never simply refused the marriage, her alleged answer was devastating in its simplicity: killing him felt easier than confronting her family.

Investigators say both Siya and Chetan had a shared motive — buying time. Siya allegedly believed Ketan’s death would give her at least three more years before family pressure to marry resumed. Chetan, too, reportedly wanted more time to establish himself financially before committing. A murder, in their calculus, was the path of least resistance.