Ketan Agarwal death takes dramatic turn

PUNE: The death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal at Maharashtra’s popular tourist destination, Lohagad Fort—initially ruled a tragic trekking accident—has taken a dramatic turn. Following a rigorous police investigation, the case has now been reclassified as a murder.

The victim’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, have both been arrested. During interrogation, it emerged that because Agarwal had become an obstacle in the relationship between Ms. Goyal and Mr. Chaudhary, the duo plotted to eliminate him.

The Pune Police launched the investigation after the victim’s family raised suspicions regarding the initial ruling of accidental death, ultimately leading to the two arrests.

Ketan Agarwal (26) was the son of Vishal Agarwal, a construction businessman based in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune.

His engagement to Siya Goyal took place in February, and the wedding was scheduled for November in Udaipur.

The families had booked a palace in Jaipur for ₹17 crore and arranged two private aircraft for guests.According to police, Siya Goyal was opposed to the marriage. She is now accused of allegedly planning the murder with Chetan Chaudhary, her associate.

Pune Rural SSP Sandeep Singh Gill stated that Ms. Siya and Mr. Chetan knew each other for about a year and used to work together.

On June 18, the couple went on a trek at Lohagad Fort to mark Ms. Siya’s birthday. At 10.30 am, Ms. Siya informed authorities that Ketan had slipped while taking photographs and fallen into a valley.

His body was recovered after a three-hour operation.Ketan’s family stated that he was familiar with the terrain.

Police investigation, based on witness accounts and technical evidence, indicated that Ms. Siya and Mr. Chetan allegedly conspired to kill Ketan.

It was also found that Ms. Siya was in contact with Mr. Chetan.SSP Gill added that Mr. Chetan was present at the location at the time of the incident.

It is believed that the two pushed Ketan into the gorge.Both have been arrested by Lonavala Rural Police. A murder case has been registered, and police are examining if other individuals were involved in the crime.