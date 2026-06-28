Ketan Agarwal Case: How the Lohagad Fort Killing Exposed India's Arranged Marriage Pressure

It was supposed to be a casual trip to a historic fort. It ended with a man being pushed off a cliff—planned, rehearsed, and executed by the woman he was set to marry and the man she secretly loved. The murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort near Pune has gripped India, not merely because of its chilling premeditation but because of the uncomfortable truths it has forced the country to confront about arranged marriages, class divides, and the devastating weight of family expectations.

Who Was Ketan Agarwal?

Ketan Agarwal was a real estate businessman from a well-to-do family. In February 2026, he publicly announced his engagement to Siya Goyal, and a grand wedding ceremony was being planned in Rajasthan for November. By all appearances, it was a match with a bright future. Behind the scenes, it was a tragedy waiting to happen.

The Crime: A Murder Rehearsed and Googled

On June 18, 2026, Ketan was lured to Lohagad Fort near Pune on what appeared to be a casual outing. Investigators say the trip was no accident. Siya Goyal had allegedly been planning the murder with her secret boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, for weeks. Police have revealed that the two Googled ways to kill someone and even physically rehearsed the act before the day arrived.

The execution was disturbingly methodical. Chetan, who came from Jodhpur’s Bilara area and had moved to Pune to help his father run a grocery business, disabled his mobile data before leaving to avoid a GPS trail. He left his phone at his shop and instructed workers to answer all incoming calls—creating a fake alibi that he had never left. On his way to the fort, he borrowed an employee’s phone for necessary communication.

“She found it easier to kill Ketan than to ask her family to break off the marriage.” — Police sources, as reported during interrogation

At the fort, Siya sat down at a pre-arranged spot near the Vinchu Kata ridge as a visual signal. Chetan stepped out from hiding and pushed Ketan to his death. Initially, investigators treated the fall as an accident. But inconsistencies quickly mounted. Chetan’s 10-hour mobile blackout raised immediate red flags. CCTV footage showed him wearing a thick winter hoodie in 33°C summer heat — a desperate, ill-conceived attempt to hide his identity that ended up confirming his presence. Callers reported that someone else had been answering his phone. Within days, both Siya and Chetan were arrested. Police say both have confessed.

The Motive: Love, Class, and the Courage She Never Found

The motive behind the murder has shaken India perhaps more than the crime itself. Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had been in a relationship for months. They had traveled together to Jodhpur in December 2025, spending two days at a five-star hotel and visiting Mehrangarh Fort. In May 2026 — just weeks before the murder — Siya took Chetan to Udaipur, the very city where her wedding with Ketan was supposed to take place. They reportedly visited the hotel where the ceremony was booked.

Police say that due to a significant financial gap between the Goyals and Chetan’s family, Siya’s family had arranged her marriage with the more affluent Ketan. Siya, according to investigators, never wanted the match. She told police she disliked Ketan’s appearance — he wore a wig and had a stutter. Yet when asked why she never simply refused the marriage, her alleged answer was devastating in its simplicity: killing him felt easier than confronting her family.

Investigators say both Siya and Chetan had a shared motive — buying time. Siya allegedly believed Ketan’s death would give her at least three more years before family pressure to marry resumed. Chetan, too, reportedly wanted more time to establish himself financially before committing. A murder, in their calculus, was the path of least resistance.

he Social Reality No One Wants to Name

Social media in India erupted after the story broke. The hashtag #KetanAgarwal trended for days. But beneath the rage directed at Siya and Chetan, many voices — quietly at first, then louder — began asking a harder question: how does a young woman come to believe that murder is more achievable than saying “no” to her parents?

The case has also drawn attention to the role of class and community. Siya’s family reportedly rejected Chetan as a suitable partner largely because of the financial difference between the two families — a dynamic familiar to millions of Indian households where arranged marriages are still negotiated along lines of wealth, caste, and social standing. Chetan himself came from a modest background; his father ran a small grocery store. Ketan came from a business family with resources that apparently made him a more “acceptable” match in the eyes of Siya’s family.

For many online commentators, this case is not simply about two cold-blooded killers. It is about the suffocating silence that surrounds arranged marriage refusals in certain families — where a daughter’s consent is assumed, not asked for, and dissent carries consequences too heavy for some to bear. That is not an excuse. It is a reckoning.

A Family’s Heartbreak — On Both Sides

The victim’s family has demanded swift justice. The Maharashtra government responded by appointing Ujjwal Nikam — the legendary prosecutor famous for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks trial — as Special Public Prosecutor in the case, and approved a fast-track trial. Ketan’s family has pushed hard for the harshest possible punishment.

In a moment that cut through the noise, Siya Goyal’s own mother publicly stated that if her daughter is found guilty, she should be thrown from the same fort. The pain in that statement — a mother disowning her child, in effect, to honour justice — was not lost on those watching.

Where the Case Stands

On June 28, 2026, Pune Rural Police took both Siya and Chetan back to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. A forensic team accompanied them. Police have confirmed that Chetan physically pushed Ketan, while Siya acted as the signal. The investigation is ongoing, with Siya’s brother Sahil Goyal also being questioned to determine whether he was aware of the relationship and the plot. A fast-track trial has been approved. The Maharashtra government has made clear it intends to move quickly.

A Nation Searching for Answers

India has seen crime before. It has seen murders born of greed, of jealousy, of rage. What has unsettled people about the Ketan Agarwal case is the cold logic at its centre — the idea that a human life could be erased not out of hate, but out of social convenience. Out of an unwillingness to have a difficult conversation.

Ketan Agarwal deserved better. He deserved the truth — the simple truth that his fiancée did not want to marry him. He deserved the chance to walk away, heal, and build a life elsewhere. Instead, he was pushed off a cliff at 33°C in the middle of summer, his death staged to look like an accident, while the woman he was engaged to sat nearby as a signal for his killer.

India is angry. It is also, in its quieter moments, looking inward — at the pressures it places on its children, at the marriages it arranges without asking, and at the silence it has for too long mistaken for consent.