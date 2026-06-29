NEW DELHI: The Ketan Agarwal murder case became even more horrific when investigators revealed that Siya Goyal apparently extorted Rs 1 crore from her fiancé Ketan for “shopping” and gave it to her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

The money trail now, it is understood, is being scrutinized by the police for their role in the conspiracy to murder 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026. The Rs 1 Crore Link & Financial Motive Investigators are trying to trace the journey of the Rs 1 crore that may have been used to fund various murder attempts against Ketan.

They are also looking at the finances of Siya Goyal, like how much money she withdrew before the murder, her bank account statements and if Chetan had also blackmailed her for money based on their affair.

Sources revealed, as planned initially by them to elope and elude police with Siya’s Rs 1 crore money, the idea of killing Ketan instead stemmed because he belonged to a wealthy family, thus giving the accused a better future through Siya in due time. How Siya Goyal and Chetan Allegedly Planned Ketan’s Murder Police have said that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had been having a love affair secretly since October 2025.

Between January and June, Police said, they made as many as 2,004 calls, which account for 238 hours of talking. Police have also claimed that the murder was premeditated and that there had been several attempts to murder Ketan prior to June 18.

Police said CCTV shows the duo on June 17 at a Pune cafe “finalising plans and deciding the cliff at Lohagad Fort where they would eliminate him.”

The signal, it is said, was easy: the moment Siya Goyal would sit down next to the cliff, Chetan Chaudhary would know that the moment has arrived. Siya Goyal would stand up and Chetan Chaudhary would give Ketan Agarwal a shove to make sure he would fall right there so that Siya may not be within his reach. Investigators said Chetan Chaudhary had ridden 90 km on a scooter to reach the murder site to escape toll records.

Siya and Chetan blame each other

It is also suspected that the duo Googled ways to commit murder on the internet/YouTube and prepared rehearsed responses to possible police questions. They also arranged for disguises, got all the electronic chat communications with each other deleted prior to and post-murder and also had sent the mobiles to forensic laboratory for retrieval.

Both are now blaming each other. Chetan claims Siya pushed Ketan, while Siya says Chetan did it. Police say both admitted their roles during interrogation.