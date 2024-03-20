Keti Bandar fishermen become millionaires after catching rare fish

Local fishermen in Sindh’s Keti Bandar had a lucky day as they caught rare fish worth millions on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The local fishermen captured more than 300 croaker fish, locally known as sowa, at Kajar Creek bringing joy and smile to their faces.

An official of the Pakistan FisherFolk Forum said that the rare fish were worth millions.

This is the second instance within a week when fishermen hit the jackpot by catching the rare fish that could get them millions of rupees, he added.

On March 14, a fisherman from Karachi captured rare sowa fish.

Hanif Katiyar, hailing from the coastal village of Kharo Chan and his crew hauled in over 300 rare sowa fish.

It is pertinent to mention that export processing companies buy these rare fish from local fishermen and export them around the world.

According to aquatic life experts, the sowa fish comes close to the shores of Jiwani and adjacent seas in the summer for breeding.

The demand for the large croaker fish was very high in Europe and China.