Kevin Hart’s ‘laughably bad’ movie among Netflix’s most watched films

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart’s action flick “Lift” has made it to the list of Netflix’s most watched movies in 2024 despite fans calling it a “laughably bad” movie.

The movie boasted a score of just 29 percent on Rotten Tomatoes compared to an audience rating of 33 percent.

However, it has raked up a whopping 129.4 million views between January and June with 238.8 million hours watched on Netflix.

Despite the overwhelmingly negative reviews, ‘Lift’ beat “Society of the Snow,” “Under Paris,” the “Super Mario Brothers Movie” and “Mother of the Bride” to claim the second spot in the six-month chart.

The action flick is only behind Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown’s “Damsel,” which has been viewed 143.8 million and 263.7 million hours watched.

The heist thriller shows the 45-year-old Hollywood star playing the role of master thief Cyrus Whitaker, who takes on a mission to ‘lift’ gold bars from a plane at 40,000 feet.

Premiered at the beginning of 2024, the movie stars Kevin Hart alongside actors Billy Magnussen, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Vincent D’Onofrio.

While ‘Lift’ has garnered a significant audience on Netflix, fans on Rotten Tomatoes dubbed the movie ‘laughably bad’.

One user wrote: “One of the worst films I’ve ever seen,” while another wrote, “It was a laughably bad movie. Bad storyline, cringe and predictable.”

A third user pinned: ‘I love KH [Kevin Hart], but this movie was very disappointing. It’s probably the worse film he’s ever done”

A user suggested others not ‘waste’ their time watching ‘Lift,’ saying that they left the movie midway.

“The story, the acting, the character, and the lines are poor. We couldn’t finish half of the movie. Don’t waste your time,” the user wrote.

Known for his comedy flicks, it was the first time the Hollywood star has taken up the role of a villain.

In an earlier interview, he said that his role was not actually of a villain, instead it was just a con.

‘It’s not really villain. What it is, it’s con. It’s a guy who’s not necessarily doing the right thing – it’s the wrong thing – but because it’s con, and its charm, you feel like he’s doing the right thing,” he added.