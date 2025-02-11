Kevin Pietersen and Kohli’s recent picture goes viral, thanks to comments

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and former England batter Kevin Pietersen’s interactions during the ongoing ODI series have gone viral on social media.

The former India captain was spotted crossing over the boundary line and chatting with Pietersen who is on broadcasting duties for the IND vs ENG white-ball series.

Several, including Indian cricket commentators, took notice of their interaction in the second ODI in between the overs and began guessing what exactly the two might be discussing.

Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra mentioned that Virat Kohli might be discussing London properties with Kevin Pietersen given that he often visits the city.

“Well, he lives abroad most of the time now, so he could well be asking him about real estate in London and some good localities there,” Chopra said during his commentary.

Responding to the comment, Pietersen asked his fellow commentators to not assume things as he went on to reveal his conversation with the former India captain.

“Never ever assume things. I can use an analogy about assumptions, but won’t here,” Kevin Pietersen told Chopra.

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina then joined the discussion and opined that the two most likely talked about golf and safari.

“You’re not far wrong there, you know, I have told him [Virat Kohli], you’ve got to start playing golf. What a great game it is,” Kevin Pietersen said.

Meanwhile, India are leading the three-match ODI series 2-0, with the final game scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12.

While the home side has dominated England in the white-ball series, Virat Kohli failed in his only outing as he was dismissed for five in the second game.

The former India captain had missed the first IND vs ENG game due to an ankle injury.