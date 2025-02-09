WATCH: Virat Kohli’s reaction after being given out

Indian star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, thus his comeback to the team didn’t go as planned.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid dismissed the former Indian skipper, who scored just five runs off eight deliveries during his stay.

Virat Kohli was dismissed as Adil Rashid came on to bowl his fifth in the 20th over of the innings. After Rohit Sharma singled off the first ball to give his fellow veteran a strike, Virat Kohli guarded the second. The right-hander seemed to have missed Rashid’s third delivery, which veered past his bat and he fended for it.

After their appeal was denied by the on-field umpire, England opted for a review. Phil Salt made a quick catch to give Adil Rashid his first wicket of the game.

When Virat Kohli was given out , his response went viral. The 36-year-old displayed a startled look in a video that went viral on social media as replays verified that he had nicked a ball, with DRS attesting to the edge.

India eventually won the match by four wickets and took unassailable lead of 2-0 in a three-match series, thanks to a brilliant century by Captain Rohit Sharma who scored 119 of 90 balls. Rohit Sharma smashed seven sixes and 12 fours.

In the meantime, Rohit Sharma joined an elusive list of players with most runs in one day internationals (ODIs).

Rohit Sharma clinched the 10th spot in the list of batters with most runs in ODIs, replacing his countryman Rahul Dravid who has amassed 10,889 runs in 318 ODI innings during his career.

Before the second match, Rohit was placed at No.11 with 10,868 runs in 266 ODIs and needed 22 runs to surpass Rahul Dravid. The Indian captain smashed 119 off 90 balls and now sitting behind Saurav Ganguly who has scored 11,363 runs in 300 ODI innings.