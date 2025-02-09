WATCH: Rohit Sharma scolds Harshit Rana over reckless overthrow

India pacer Harshit Rana drew captain Rohit Sharma’s ire after giving away four runs on an overthrow during the second IND vs ENG ODI in Cuttack

The second game of the ODI series saw England winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

The tourists were off to a strong start as their opening pair gave them an opening stand of 81 in 10.4 overs.

However, India made a comeback in the game after their bowlers kept taking wickets at intervals to bring down England’s strike rate in the second IND vs ENG game.

The highlight of the first inning was India captain Rohit Sharma’s animated chats and gestures including his comments on pacer Harshit Rana.

During the 32nd over, England captain Jos Buttler defended a delivery to Harshit Rana who picked up the ball and threw it at the stumps.

However, the India pacer missed the stumps by a long distance and the ball went for a boundary with no chance for the wicketkeeper or the fielder to stop it.

A frustrated Rohit Sharma was heard on the stump mic scolding Rana over the reckless throw which cost India four runs.

The India captain was heard telling Harshit Rana, “Dhimaag kidhar hai tera (Where’s your brain)?”

It is worth noting here that India have made two changes to their Playing XI for the second IND vs ENG ODI.

Star batter Virat Kohli returned to the side to replace opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal after missing the first game due to a knee injury.

The hosts also brought spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who dismantled the England batting lineup in the T20I series, in place of spinner Kuldeep Yadav.