WATCH: Kohli returns to nets ahead of second England ODI

Star India batter Virat Kohli joined the team’s net session ahead of the second IND vs ENG ODI after missing the first game due to a knee injury.

India will look to win the second game at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack to secure the IND vs ENG ODI series after defeating them in the T20I series.

The first game at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur left fans dejected after Virat Kohli was ruled out of the final Playing XI due to a knee injury.

While concerns were raised over the former India captain’s availability for the remaining ODIs and the following Champions Trophy 2025, the star batter put the rumours to rest by hitting the nets ahead of the second IND vs ENG game in Cuttack.

Video footage showed Virat Kohli batting in the nets and striking the balls delivered by Indian pacers and spinners.

Later, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed his availability for the second game, saying that the former India captain was fit to play.

Read more: Virat Kohli faces injury scare ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

“Virat Kohli is fit, yes, he is practicing with us today. He is good to go,” he added.

His fitness was essential for India as they are set to depart for Dubai to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19.

The side will play their first game of the event against Bangladesh on February 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, followed by their second game against Pakistan on February 23.

India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk) and Ravindra Jadeja.