Key govt figure contacts Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: A key figure of the PTI government contacted disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said a federal minister telephoned Tareen and inquired about his health.

Tareen has been discharged from a hospital and is staying at his home in London, the sources said, adding that he is doing well but has been advised rest by doctors.

They said the PTI leader will be staying in London for another week.

Earlier, sources had said Tareen was likely to return to the homeland in the next two to three days.

A meeting of the lawmakers belonging to the Jahangir Tareen group will be convened upon his return from London to make a final decision on whether or not to support the opposition’s proposed no-trust move against the Imran Khan government, the sources said.

They said majority of the MNAs are willing to support the opposition, however, they have given Jahangir Tareen the authority to make a final call.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted the disgruntled PTI leader after he left Pakistan for London for medical check-up. The premier inquired about his health.

