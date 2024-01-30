‘K.G.F’ star Yash to share screen with Shahrukh Khan?

After proving his mettle in the Kannada industry, South Indian cinema star Yash is reportedly focusing on his Bollywood career and is willing to collaborate with the megastar Shahrukh Khan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per a report from an Indian entertainment outlet, Yash has already bagged his second Bollywood project even before the release of ‘Ramayana’, where he plays villainous Ravana.

Reportedly, he is in talks with a Bollywood director for an action project and has expressed his wish to share the screen with Shahrukh Khan, confirmed a source close to the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

“While Yash is caught up with the shoot of the next part of KGF and Ramayana, he is in no mood to take it slow,” the insider shared. “He is already in talks for his second film – which is an action project. He is having conversations with Red Chillies Entertainment for the project. At the moment, they have discussed the creative ideas with the actor, who has liked it and wants to see how it turns out to be.”

The person also hinted, “There have been conversations around him working with Shahrukh Khan – and it is an idea which got both of the actors super excited. However, they need the right project to collaborate together as it will come with a lot of expectations, and they don’t want to disappoint their fans. That’s why they want it to be a well-thought move, instead of an impulsive one.”

For the unversed, Red Chillies Entertainment is a production venture by SRK and his wife Gauri Khan.

On the work front, Yash was last seen in the second title of the action franchise ‘K.G.F’. Next, he has the film’s threequel, Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project ‘Ramayana’ and recently-announced ‘Toxic’ in the pipeline.

‘Don’t show your love like this…’: ‘K.G.F’ star Yash scared of own birthday