‘Don’t show your love like this…’: ‘K.G.F’ star Yash scared of own birthday

South Indian cinema star Yash requested fans not to endanger their lives for him after three of his fans died of electrocution on his birthday.

Kannada movie star Yash said he has started to fear his own birthday as he urged his admirers to take care of themselves for their families after three die-hard fans of the ‘K.G.F’ actor died of electrocution while putting up a massive banner for his 38th birthday.

As reported by Indian news agencies, three men, identified as Hanumanth Harijan (24), Murali Naduvinamani (20) and Naveen Gaaji (20), died in the early hours of Monday, while erecting a massive banner of Yash with a metal frame in the Gadag district of Karnataka, India.

Reportedly, the young men died of electrocution when the metal frame of the banner came in contact with a power line of HESCOM (Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited).

While he was away, shooting for his next project when the incident took place, he visited the village to meet the families of the three deceased men and also vowed to help them with financial aid.

Moreover, CM Siddaramaiah of the Indian state also announced a compensation of INR2 lacs for the affected families.

Speaking to media reporters about the incident, Yash said, “If you wish me wholeheartedly, from wherever you are, that is the best gesture for me. Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom.”