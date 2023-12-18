Khadija Shah challenges FIA inquiry in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah has challenged the Federal Investigation Authority’s (FIA) inquiry in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI’s Khadija Shah has moved LHC against FIA inquiry in a money laundering case.

The plaintiff in her plea urged Lahore High Court to declare the inquiry in the money laundering case null and void as it is false and baseless.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah challenged her 30-day detention in Lahore High Court.

In her petition, Shah has named the provincial government, Lahore DC, provincial police chief, and superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail, among others as respondents.

The plea termed the charges filed by law enforcers as “false and baseless”.

The Lahore administration had ordered the detention of PTI activist Khadija Shah for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Khadija Shah has been a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and daughter of former finance minister Dr Salman Shah.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in various cities as the party workers agitated against the party chairman’s arrest.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.