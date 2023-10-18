Khadija Shah gets bail in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah in the Askari Tower attack case, ARY News reported.

Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist, and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter is in jail on judicial remand.

Ms Shah through her advocate Sameer Khosa filed a petition in the LHC saying the petitioner had been ‘falsely’ implicated by the police in the cases.

A two-member LHC bench headed by Justice Ayla Neelum announced the reserved judgment after completing the hearing, last week.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) also granted bail to other accused named Arbaz Khan, Salman Qadri, Usman Sharif, Shehbaz Ali and three others in the Askari Tower and Jinnah House attack cases.

Read more: Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah’s bail plea rejected in May 9 riots case

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in various cities as the party workers agitated against the party chairman’s arrest.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attacks during a protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.