Quetta ATC releases Khadija Shah on bail

QUETTA: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Quetta has released Khadija Shah on bail, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, PTI activist and renowned fashion designer Khadija Shah was presented before Quetta ATC after the completion of her 14-day physical remand.

However, ATC judge heard the case and ordered release of PTI activist release due to lack of evidence in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore approved the transit remand of Khadija Shah was transferred from Lahore to Quetta.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter challenged her 30-day detention in the Lahore High Court.

The Lahore administration had ordered the detention of PTI activist for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

DC Rafia Haider issued the order after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted post-arrest bail to PTI activist yesterday in the final case linked to the May 9 riots.

According to the order, SP Cantt Division Lahore and the district intelligence branch recommended Shah’s detention under 3-MPO for the period of 30 days.

Khadija Shah has been a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and daughter of former finance minister Dr Salman Shah.