PTI activist Khadija Shah put under house arrest

LAHORE: The Lahore administration has ordered the detention of PTI activist Khadija Shah for a period of 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance, ARY News reported on Friday.

DC Rafia Haider issued the order after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted post-arrest bail to Khadija Shah yesterday in the final case linked to the May 9 riots.

According to the order, SP Cantt Division Lahore and the district intelligence branch recommended Shah’s detention under 3-MPO for the period of 30 days.

“It is feared that Khadija Shah may create a law and order situation as she had been involved in May 9 violence,” the notification added.

On May 9, violent protests broke out across the country after the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case following the May 9 protests.

Shah had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.