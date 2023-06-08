Khadija Shah sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday sent Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, to jail on judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

Khadija Shah and other PTI women activists were produced before the ATC Lahore by police in the Jinnah House attack case.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) sought to extend the physical remand of PTI activists for more probe in the case.

After reviewing the records, the ATC judge rejected IO’s plea and approved seven-day judicial remand of Khadija .

Last month, police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House attack case on May 09.

Khadija had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.

Punjab Police conducted raids at three locations but failed to arrest designer Khadija , who is allegedly involved in the Jinnah House attack.