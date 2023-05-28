Khadija Shah’s health ‘deteriorates’ in Lahore jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter and prime suspect in the attack on the corps commander’s house, Khadija Shah’s, health suddenly “deteriorated” at Lahore’s Central Jail, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources within Kot Lakhpat jail, the fashion designer was suffering from stomach issues for the last 2 days.

Shah, who is also the daughter of former finance minister Dr Salman Shah, was sent to jail on seven-day judicial remand by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Jinnah House attack case.

Khadija Shah was produced before the ATC Lahore by police after she was arrested yesterday in the Jinnah House attack case. The accused PTI activist stayed in a prison van for two hours on the court premises.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) apprised the ATC judge that the accused should be sent to jail for an identification parade. After reviewing the records, the ATC judge approved seven-day judicial remand of Khadija Shah and sent her to the jail for an identification parade.

The court directed the police to produce Shah in the next hearing on May 30 after the identification parade and also ordered the concerned officials to conduct her medical examination.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House attack case on May 09.