Khadija Shah’s remand extended in Jinnah house attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah, and others in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

On May 9, violent protests broke out across the country after the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Ms. Shah, Aliya Hamza, Rubeena Jamil and others were presented before the ATC judge after their judicial remand expired today.

While extending their judicial remand for 14 more days, the court ordered police to present the accused again on November 28.

Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr. Salman Shah’s daughter is currently in jail on judicial remand.

Police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case following the May 9 protests.

Shah had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.