29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Khadija Shah’s remand extended in Jinnah house attack case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah, and others in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

On May 9, violent protests broke out across the country after the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Ms. Shah, Aliya Hamza, Rubeena Jamil and others were presented before the ATC judge after their judicial remand expired today.

While extending their judicial remand for 14 more days, the court ordered police to present the accused again on November 28.

Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr. Salman Shah’s daughter is currently in jail on judicial remand.

Read more: Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah’s bail plea rejected in May 9 riots case

Police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case following the May 9 protests.

Shah had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.