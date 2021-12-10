Khairpur man kills wife on being denied second marriage

KHAIRPUR: A ruthless man killed his wife on being denied second marriage in Sindh’s Khairpur district, ARY News reported on Friday.

The appalling incident took place in the Khairpur district of Sindh province where a husband killed his wife for denial to allow him to contract a second marriage.

The killer fled the crime scene, while after being informed the police arrived and took the body into custody, and moved to the Kotdeji hospital. Later, the body of the woman was handed over to her heirs after postmortem.

Police say the victim was a mother of seven children and raids are being carried out to nab the killer.

In a separate incident that took place in Karachi earlier in the day, a woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in cold blood in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh relayed that the woman, identified as Rubab, killed and chopped her husband, 65-year-old Shaikh Mohammad Sohail, into pieces within the jurisdiction of Preedy police station.

She then dumped his body parts in different rooms of house before going to sleep, he added.