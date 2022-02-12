Khairpur: Body of two-year-old abducted boy found floating in canal

KHAIRPUR: The body of a two-year-old innocent boy, who had been snatched from his mother’s arms in Khairpur by unidentified armed men, was found floating in a canal on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The terrorising incident had taken place took place in Sindh’s Khairpur city in the vicinity of Perosan police station a few days ago in which two unidentified men on a motorcycle punched a woman and fled after snatching her two-year-old son, Zeeshan, on a road in Khairpur.

The body of Zeeshan was recovered from Ali Nawaz Wah today.

The deceased child’s mother told the media that police did not register a case as yet. Sources told ARY News that police officials were not ready to register a case despite the murder of the toddler. Police said that they are still probing into the matter.

Earlier, the son of a woman named Kajal had been kidnapped by unidentified armed men on a motorcycle when she was walking to her home after her son’s medical check-up.

A video has surfaced in which the mother was seen crying and asking for help from the local to find her kidnapped son.

It was learnt that at the time of the abduction, the mother kept shouting for help to stop the kidnappers from taking away her son. The local residents had rushed to the spot on her call but the abductors managed to flee from the scene.

Police had said that they initiated an investigation after getting information about the toddler’s abduction. Police added that the toddler will be recovered soon and culprits will be brought to justice.

