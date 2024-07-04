Khalid Al Ameri found love again after Salama split?

YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri has reportedly found love again in Tamil actor Sunaina, months after his split from former wife Salama Mohamed.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Less than six months after the rumours of separation, between Dubai-based YouTuber power couple Khalid Al-Ameri and Salama Mohamed, first swirled on social media, the latest buzz is that he has reportedly found love again, in Indian film actor Sunaina.

It all started last month when Sunaina posted a picture on her Instagram handle, featuring the hand of a man holding hers. Without many details about her fiance, or even a tag on the picture, her post’s caption, which was simply a lock emoji, hinted that she has been engaged, and is locked for life.

The post was liked by the YouTuber.

Days later, Ameri posted a similar picture, of his and a lady’s hand, showing off engagement rings on both. Similar to Sunaina’s post, he did not share any details of his lady love and simply wrote ‘Alhamdulillah’ in the caption, fuelling engagement buzz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid Al Ameri (@khalidalameri)

While Indian media reports suggest that the two are engaged and will get married this year, neither Ameri nor Sunaina has yet addressed the speculations.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Mohamed also confirmed in a recent YouTube video that their divorce was finalized in February this year.

Fuelling the rumours are Ameri’s recent social media postings from Southern states of India.

On Thursday, he turned to his Instagram stories and posted a series of monsoon visuals from Wayanad, Kerala.

VIRAL: YouTuber lands in trouble after setting up pool inside car