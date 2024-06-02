VIRAL: YouTuber lands in trouble after setting up pool inside car

A YouTuber went viral after setting up a makeshift swimming pool inside his car to attempt a risky stunt inspired by a movie.

YouTuber Sanju Techy, hailing from Kerala, along with his three friends created a swimming pool inside the vehicle and drove it, an Indian media outlet reported.

The video of the stunt uploaded to YouTube soon went viral and caught the attention of India’s Motor Vehicle Department.

The viral video showed Techy taking sips of coconut water while sitting in the makeshift pool as the car was moving through a busy road.

The occupants including the YouTuber panicked after water from the pool began leaking into car.

Moments later, they opened the doors of the car to release the water on to the road.

The stunt was apparently inspired by a scene of Malyalam movie Aavesham.

Following the release of the video, the department seized the car for inspection while the licence of the driver was cancelled for a year.

“The lives of people travelling in other vehicles were put in danger. There was a school nearby, and it was evening school time and children were moving out. Their action was dangerous”, MVD officials said.

The Indian authorities also directed Sanju Techy and his friends to do community service at a local hospital and help those who sustained injuries in road accidents.

Meanwhile, the MVD suspended the vehicle’s registration certificate.