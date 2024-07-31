Dramatist Khalilur Rehman moves FIA against obscene video

LAHORE: Renowned dramatist Khalilur Rehman Qamar has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against individuals who made and circulated his apparent obscene videos.

In the complaint filed with FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, the playwright alleged that the accused deceived him and made videos, later blackmailing him for money.

When he refused to pay, they circulated the videos on social media, causing harm to his reputation, Khalilur Rehman said.

Qamar demanded action against the culprits, stating that the circulation of objectionable videos has severely damaged his reputation.

The FIA Cyber Crime Wing confirmed receiving the complaint and said they will initiate investigation soon.

Meanwhile, the police have already arrested 12 suspects, including the main accused Hassan Shah and his accomplice, in connection with the case. A case was registered at Sundar Police Station on July 21.

An obscene video, apparently of Khalilur Rehman Qamar, is making rounds on social media.

The renowned scriptwriter had earlier claimed that he was abducted and robbed in Lahore.

Khalil alleged that Amna lured him to her house under the pretext of discussing a potential drama project. Once he arrived, armed men kidnapped him and was released after paying a substantial ransom.

According to the FIR, the suspects robbed Qamar of his mobile phone, watch, cash, and transferred Rs250,000 from his ATM card. The playwright added that the kidnappers blindfolded him and left him in a deserted area before fleeing.