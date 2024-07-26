Honey trap case: Amna Urooj accuses Khalilur Rehman of ‘blackmailing’

LAHORE: Amna Urooj, accused in the honey trap case of well-known Pakistani drama writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, has accused the dramatist of ‘blackmailing’ her through videos, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accused levelled these allegations during the hearing of the case in Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Amna Urooj alleged that Khalilur Rehman was pressuring her into a relationship and luring her with promises of a career in acting and modeling. She added that the dramatist was blackmailing her through videos.

The police requested an extension of Amna’s physical remand for further investigation, stating that they need to retrieve her mobile phone. The court granted a four-day extension, directing the police to produce Amina again on July 30.

The hearing, conducted by Judicial Magistrate Nabeela Amir, sought clarifications from Aruj regarding the allegations against her. She claimed that she had only invited Qamar and denied any involvement in kidnapping.

Furthermore, Urooj admitted to withdrawing Rs287,000 from Qamar’s ATM, which she claimed was handled by Hassan Shah, who allegedly kept the money.

READ: Khalilur Rehman kidnapping: Police get 4-day remand of suspect Amna Urooj

Following these admissions and considering the ongoing investigations, the court granted a four-day extension, directing the police to produce Amna again on July 30.

Renowned scriptwriter had earlier claimed that he was abducted and robbed in Lahore.

Khalil alleged that Amna lured him to her house under the pretext of discussing a potential drama project. Once he arrived, armed men kidnapped him and was released after paying a substantial ransom.

According to the FIR, the suspects robbed Qamar of his mobile phone, watch, cash, and transferred Rs250,000 from his ATM card. The playwright added that the kidnappers blindfolded him and left him in a deserted area before fleeing.