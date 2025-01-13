Khalilur Rehman honey trap case; Amna Urooj’s bail plea rejected

Lahore High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Amna Urooj, the prime suspect in the kidnapping case of Pakistani drama writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, ARY News reported.

LHC judge also ordered the completion of the trial of case within one month.

Headed by Chief Justice of LHC Aalia Neelum, a two-judge bench also comprising Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the bail plea of accused Amna Urooj.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aliya Neelum remarked that misuse of legal provisions has become a common trend.

Chief Justice questioned accused Amna Urooj’s profession to which her lawyer responded that she makes promotional videos in the property sector and is also associated with showbiz.

Chief Justice observed that only a courageous woman could handle property dealings in such a large city, and asked whether the accused had ever worked in a drama.

The prosecutor argued that Amna Urooj accompanied the kidnappers when they transported the abductee Khalilur Rehman to Nankana Sahab. The prosecutor further informed that a challan had been submitted and the accused had already been indicted in the case.

Following the arguments, the LHC rejected the bail petition of Amna Urooj, ordering the trial court to conclude the proceedings within one month.

Read More: Dramatist Khalilur Rehman moves FIA against obscene video

Earlier, the Lahore police arrested the mastermind of the honey trap gang in Khalilur Rehman Qamar kidnapping case.

Hassan Shah, along with his accomplice Rafique, were taken into custody in Peshawar by Lahore police. The police reported that the suspect was the central figure in a gang comprising 12 members, including women.

The police had previously arrested 12 suspects, including a woman, in connection with the case. The suspect allegedly leaked a compromising video of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

According to the suspect’s statement to the police, Qamar raised an alarm about being kidnapped due to the release of these inappropriate videos.

Renowned scriptwriter on July 22 earlier claimed that he was abducted and robbed in Lahore. On the same the Lahore police busted a 12-member gang, including the prime female suspect, that allegedly kidnapped and robbed the well-known dramatist.