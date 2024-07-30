Khalilur Rehman Qamar: Police arrest mastermind of honey trap gang

Lahore police have arrested the mastermind of the honey trap gang in Pakistani drama writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar kidnapping case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Hassan Shah, along with his accomplice Rafique, were taken into custody in Peshawar by Lahore police.

The police reported that the suspect was the central figure in a gang comprising 12 members, including women.

The police had previously arrested 12 suspects, including a woman, in connection with the case.

The suspect allegedly leaked a compromising video of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

According to the suspect’s statement to the police, Qamar raised an alarm about being kidnapped due to the release of these inappropriate videos.

Read more: Honey trap case: Amna Urooj accuses Khalilur Rehman of ‘blackmailing’

Renowned scriptwriter had earlier claimed that he was abducted and robbed in Lahore.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar alleged that Amna lured him to her house under the pretext of discussing a potential drama project. Once he arrived, armed men kidnapped him and was released after paying a substantial ransom.

According to the FIR, the suspects robbed Qamar of his mobile phone, watch, cash, and transferred Rs250,000 from his ATM card. The playwright added that the kidnappers blindfolded him and left him in a deserted area before fleeing.