Khalistan Referendum-II announced by Sikhs For Justice in Surrey, Canada

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a bold move that has raised eyebrows and stirred controversy, the secessionist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) has declared the upcoming “Khalistan Referendum-II,” scheduled to take place on October 29, 2023, in Surrey, BC, Canada.

The announcement comes amidst heightened discussions on pro-Khalistan activities in Canada and the principled stand taken by both Liberal and Conservative leadership regarding the matter.

SFJ, an organization advocating for an independent Khalistan, has also unveiled its intention to host the “Shaheed Nijjar Kill India Referendum.” This referendum will address the question of whether Indian High Commissioner Verma is responsible for the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel of SFJ, made a statement regarding their cause, drawing parallels with historical events: “From Bullet to Ballot, pro Khalistan Sikhs have come a long way to liberate Punjab from the Indian occupation.” This declaration echoes the long-standing aspirations of pro Khalistan Sikhs for an independent homeland.

The decision to hold these referendums follows the recent Khalistan Referendum-I, which took place on September 10th at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. During this event, over 135,000 Sikhs exercised their right to vote, while more than 50,000 individuals could not cast their ballots before the voting period concluded.

Canada’s stance on the Khalistan issue has been a topic of discussion, with Prime Minister Trudeau defending the right of Canadian Sikhs to peacefully advocate for Khalistan during the G20 summit.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also expressed his views on the matter, emphasizing the importance of freedom of expression in Canada.

He drew a comparison to Quebec separatists, highlighting that individuals who believe in the Khalistani cause have the same right to express themselves, even to the extent of having representation in the House of Commons.

The announcement of Khalistan Referendum-II and the accompanying “Kill India Referendum” has ignited a heated debate, both within the Sikh community and on the broader Canadian political stage, as discussions surrounding the future of Khalistan continue to unfold.