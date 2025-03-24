SFJ praises Trump administration for allowing Khalistan Referendum

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has thanked the Donald Trump administration for allowing the recent Khalistan Referendum in Los Angeles to proceed, despite reported pressure from the Indian government to halt the event.

سکھ فار جسٹس نے اگلا خالصتان ریفرنڈم 17 اگست کو واشنگٹن ڈی سی میں کرانے کا اعلان کر دیا امریکی ریاست کیلیفورنیا کے شہر لاس اینجلس میں جاری خالصتان ریفرنڈم کیلئے ووٹنگ کا سلسلہ اختتام پذیر ہوگیا ہے، بھارتی پنجاب کو خالصتان بنانے کیلئے 30 ہزار سے زائد سکھوں نے ووٹنگ میں حصہ لیا۔… pic.twitter.com/hyDoAvaMmO — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 23, 2025

At the gathering, chants criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government were heard as SFJ’s General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun delivered a forceful speech.

Pannun accused Modi and several top Indian officials—including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval—of suppressing Sikh rights, referring to them as political “targets” facing what he described as an impending “political death.”

Pannun also urged Sikhs worldwide to commit 11 minutes each day to campaigning for Punjab’s independence, emphasizing the movement’s growing momentum.

The Khalistan movement, which seeks an independent Sikh homeland in Punjab, has scheduled its next referendum in Washington, D.C., on August 17.

SFJ Organizers said the date was chosen to coincide with and challenge India’s Independence Day celebrations.

The Indian government has repeatedly condemned the Khalistan movement, labeling it a threat to national unity. However, SFJ maintains that its referendum efforts are peaceful and aimed at securing international recognition for Punjab’s independence.