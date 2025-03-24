web analytics
SFJ praises Trump administration for allowing Khalistan Referendum

Jahanzaib Ali is an accomplished multimedia journalist specializing in international politics and foreign policy. He serves as the Bureau Chief of ARY News in Washington D.C., offering deep insights into US-Pakistan relations.

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has thanked the Donald Trump administration for allowing the recent Khalistan Referendum in Los Angeles to proceed, despite reported pressure from the Indian government to halt the event.

At the gathering, chants criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government were heard as SFJ’s General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun delivered a forceful speech.

Pannun accused Modi and several top Indian officials—including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval—of suppressing Sikh rights, referring to them as political “targets” facing what he described as an impending “political death.”

Pannun also urged Sikhs worldwide to commit 11 minutes each day to campaigning for Punjab’s independence, emphasizing the movement’s growing momentum.

Read more: Sikhs for Justice congratulates Pakistan on UNSC Seat

The Khalistan movement, which seeks an independent Sikh homeland in Punjab, has scheduled its next referendum in Washington, D.C., on August 17.

SFJ Organizers said the date was chosen to coincide with and challenge India’s Independence Day celebrations.

The Indian government has repeatedly condemned the Khalistan movement, labeling it a threat to national unity. However, SFJ maintains that its referendum efforts are peaceful and aimed at securing international recognition for Punjab’s independence.

