Will Khamzat Chimaev drop to 170 or move to 205 for next UFC belt?

Khamzat Chimaev is eyeing more history after becoming UFC middleweight champion, but the next step depends on one key factor.

The newly crowned king is considering a move for a second title, with both 170 pounds and 205 pounds in the mix.

Chimaev has already spoken about chasing belts in multiple divisions and is determined to secure another UFC title before targeting an unprecedented third.

After his dominant win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev confirmed he is open to competing at welterweight or light heavyweight.

Many doubted he could ever return to 170 pounds following his weight miss in 2022, but Khamzat Chimaev insists that option remains possible.

He also believes 205 pounds could be an exciting challenge. Chimaev stated that the decision will come down to two things: Dana White’s direction and the size of the money fight.

For Khamzat Chimaev, the priority is finding the biggest opportunity that delivers both history and financial reward.

The Chechen star has made it clear that chasing three-division glory remains his ultimate goal, but first, he needs to secure that second belt.

Khamzat Chimaev now stands ready to follow UFC plans, whether that means cutting back to 170 or stepping up to 205.

With his dominant rise and ambitions for triple-champion status, fans are waiting to see where Khamzat Chimaev goes next.

Also Read: UFC 319 results: Chimaev turns octagon into ‘wrestling clinic’ against Du Plessis

Earlier, UFC 319 in Chicago ended with Khamzat Chimaev defeating Dricus du Plessis in a dominant performance. Chimaev won the UFC middleweight championship by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring 50-44.

It was a historic display at UFC 319. Chimaev took Dricus du Plessis down within seconds of the opening round and controlled the fight from start to finish.

The figures from UFC 319 showed the gap between the two fighters. Khamzat Chimaev landed 529 strikes compared to only 45 for Dricus du Plessis.

He also secured 12 of 17 takedown attempts and controlled the ground for more than 21 minutes of the 25-minute fight.

Dricus du Plessis, who had previously spent less than five minutes in a bottom position during his entire UFC career, spent almost an entire round there in just the first five minutes against Khamzat Chimaev.