Khanpur: Four ‘dacoits’ shot dead in police encounter

KHANPUR: Police on Monday claimed to have shot dead four ‘dacoits’ during an encounter in Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, ARY News reported.

The encounter occurred at Zahir Pir Road where six dacoits fled after snatching a motorbike. The patrolling police chased the dacoits.

Seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire upon them and in retaliatory fire, four ‘dacoits’ were shot dead, while two fled away. The deceased were identified as Zafar Chandia, Zahid Gopang and others.

Earlier, an alleged encounter of East Zone police in Sachal Goth turned out to be fake as a video showed cops handing over arms to the suspects.

A fake encounter of Karachi police of East Zone was exposed following the surfacing of a video in which the cops were seen handing over a pistol to the suspects.

