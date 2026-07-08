Lionel Messi’s latest World Cup heroics won admiration far beyond the football pitch, with several Pakistani celebrities celebrating Argentina’s dramatic comeback victory on social media.

Actor Khaqan Shahnawaz was among the first to react as he expressed confidence in the Argentine captain even during the tense moments of the match.

Sharing his thoughts online, Khaqan said that as long as Messi is on the field, Argentina always has a chance. He added that while he respects those who consider Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest of all time, “You cannot deny the greatness of Messi.”

Actor Samar Jafri also stood firmly behind the football legend while Argentina were trailing. Moments later, the South American giants completed a thrilling comeback, prompting celebrations among Messi supporters across social media.

Danish Taimoor predicted the victory could become a turning point for Argentina’s World Cup campaign. Sharing his reaction on Instagram Stories, he wrote, “This comeback could send Argentina to the Final.”

Syed Jibran also applauded the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, writing, “Argentina hangs on….!!! When they need him the most…he delivers! #GOAT for a reason.”

Actress Amar Khan joined the celebrations by posting a jubilant message after the final whistle, writing, “THE JOY THE PRIDE #lionelmessi,” as Argentina booked their place in the next stage of the tournament.

The flood of reactions came just a day after Pakistani celebrities paid heartfelt tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following his final FIFA World Cup appearance.

Stars including Ameer Gilani, Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Danish Taimoor, Syed Jibran, Samar Jafri and Sami Khan praised the Portuguese icon for his remarkable career and lasting impact on football.