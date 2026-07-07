Samar Jafri, Ameer Gilani to Danish Taimoor: Pakistani celebs bid farewell to Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s final FIFA World Cup appearance marked the end of an era and it has prompted an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from fans and celebrities alike.

Several Pakistani stars took to social media to celebrate the Portuguese football icon, praising his remarkable career and the lasting impact he has had on the sport.

Among those who shared emotional messages were Ameer Gilani, Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Danish Taimoor, Syed Jibran, Samar Jafri and Sami Khan.

Ameer Gilani:

Ameer took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the match playing on his television, expressing disappointment that Ronaldo’s illustrious career would conclude without a FIFA World Cup title.

“As a fan of football, it is truly heartbreaking that the name Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be in the list of players that have won the World Cup. Luck… the best and the most cruel thing. Hero on and off the field, CR7 will be my GOAT,” he wrote.

Mawra Hocane:

Mawra Hocane also paid tribute to the football legend with a brief yet heartfelt message.

“There will be no other Cristiano… the one & the only,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, describing Ronaldo as a once-in-a-generation athlete.

Yumna Zaidi:

Yumna Zaidi witnessed the emotional occasion live from the stadium during the highly anticipated Portugal vs. Spain FIFA clash in Dallas.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actress shared several glimpses of the electric atmosphere on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a front-row view of the action.

One of her videos captured Ronaldo warming up before the match. Showing her support, Yumna captioned the clip, “Rooting for CR7,” alongside a football emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Danish Taimoor:

Danish Taimoor penned one of the most emotional tributes, recalling how Ronaldo inspired his love for football.

“I don’t think I’ll ever find the right words for this. I started watching football because of you. I grew up with your matches, celebrated your goals like they were my own, and felt every defeat as if it belonged to me. I witnessed every comeback, every trophy, every tear, every smile. I watched a young boy with an impossible dream become one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

Syed Jibran:

Syed Jibran honored Ronaldo’s contribution to football, writing:

“Football will never be the same without you… you were indeed one of the greats… probably the only competitor worthy of the #GOAT! Respect.”

Samar Jafri:

Samar Jafri remembered the unforgettable memories Ronaldo gave football fans throughout his career.

“This man’s one of the greatest to ever play on the field. Gave us so many memories to cherish. Such an inspiration. Goodbye king,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Sami Khan:

Sami Khan kept his tribute short but meaningful, posting: “One of the Two GOATS.”

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream ended without lifting football’s biggest prize, the flood of tributes from Pakistani celebrities reflected the admiration he continues to command across the world.