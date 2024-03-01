‘I was not bragging…’: Khaqan Shahnawaz offers clarification on viral ‘good looks’ statement

Rising actor Khaqan Shahnawaz has finally addressed his viral statement about the ‘privilege of having conventional good looks’ and shared how it was taken out of context from an interview.

Appearing at a recent podcast of his close friend and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, actor Khaqan Shahnawaz offered clarification on how his previous statement was blown out of proportion to sound completely different than what he actually meant.

He said, “I was asked during an interview, ‘Do you think you get all the roles because you are friends with Danyal Zafar or is it because you are supremely talented?’. To which I said that ‘I’m actually a very lucky person – checking up on my privilege – that there are people out there, who are much more talented than me, but [I get these roles] because I look a certain way, as per the set standards of a good looking person in our society, given my fair complexion, tall physique and green eyes.'”

“It wasn’t like I was bragging that I’m special a being [to have all of it], but I confessed being lucky to have it and then even more to be friends with the people from the industry, to get auditions that got me the work,” added the ‘Sukoon’ actor.

“This is what I said and I don’t think I was bragging,” Shahnawaz clarified.

On the work front, Khaqan Shahnawaz is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s drama ‘Sukoon’, co-starring Sana Javed, Ahsan Khan and Sidra Niazi.

The ensemble supporting cast of the play features Qudsia Ali, Laila Wasti, Usman Peerzada, Adnan Samad Khan, Asma Abbas and Ahsan Talish.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, ‘Sukoon’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

