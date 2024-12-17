Khaqan Shahnawaz wishes to play Kareena Kapoor’s son on screen

Rising actor Khaqan Shahnawaz believes he will be better playing the on-screen son of Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan, rather than paired opposite her.

During his recent outing on a private news channel's talk show, young Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz, 27, shared that he would love to share the screen space with Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and can definitely play the reel son of the 44-year-old. "Kareena ji is quite older than me, I can definitely play her son," opined the 'Sukoon' actor when an audience member expressed her wish to see them work together on screen. In response to another question, Shahnawaz maintained that he 'looks forward to working with each one of his co-stars', however, he refrained from naming any particular actor.

He was of the opinion that his naming one particular co-star could upset the others if he didn’t pick them as his favourite, while he also refused to choose any single actor, as there is a probability of the same person not wanting to work with him in future.

On the work front, Khaqan Shahnawaz was last seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Sukoon’, co-starring Sana Javed, Ahsan Khan and Sidra Niazi.