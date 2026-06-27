RAWALPINDI: Eight Indian proxy terrorists, including a would-be suicide bomber, were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted two high-tempo intelligence-driven operations in Kharan and Mastung districts of Balochistan, as part of the country’s ongoing relentless counter terrorism campaign aimed at eliminating Indian Proxies, Fitna Al Hindustan (FAH).

The military’s media wing said that on June 25, 2026, security forces received intelligence regarding the movement of a group of terrorists in Kharan.

Following a precise and skillful engagement, three terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna Al Hindustan, were killed while several were injured.

In another engagement on June 26, 2026, a pre-emptive intelligence-based operation was conducted in Mastung against the possible presence of a suicide bomber.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorist location. After an intense fire exchange, five terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed.

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The ISPR said weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and motorcycles used by the terrorists were recovered during the operations.

It added that sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists present in the area.

“The relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan) by the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to eliminate the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement said.