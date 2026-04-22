LAHORE: A case has been registered against TikToker Kashif Zameer for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs1.9 million by promising to arrange his travel abroad, ARY News reported.

According to police, the accused received the amount from a CTD official, identified as Dost Muhammad, in exchange for sending him to Italy. Following the complaint, a case has been lodged at Gulberg police station, and an investigation is underway.

Sources revealed that the complainant is currently serving in the CTD Karachi and had paid the amount in hopes of securing overseas employment through illegal means.

This is not the first time Kashif Zameer has faced legal trouble. Last year, he was arrested by the Crime Control Department in Lahore’s Iqbal Town along with 13 private guards after videos went viral on social media showing his armed guards displaying weapons in public.

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Authorities had taken action following the widespread circulation of the footage, which sparked concern over public safety and misuse of firearms. Subsequently, Kashif Zameer issued a video statement admitting his mistake and publicly apologised.

Police say further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

In July 2025, Kashif Zameer apologised publicly after being detained by Lahore’s Crime Control Department (CCD) on the allegation of promoting gun culture in Pakistan through social media.

The arrest was made on the circulation of viral videos showing Kashif Zameer travelling in a pickup truck (also known as a “dala”), attended by 13 private security men waving weapons.

During the custody, in a video statement, Kashif Zameer accepted his blunder and stated regret for his actions. “A few days ago, my video went viral where I stupidly showcased a pickup truck (Dala) and weapons, due to which panic and fear were caused among the public,” Kashif Zameer said. “I sincerely apologise and promise never to encourage dala culture, gun culture in Pakistan, or display weapons again.”

The CCD started a rapid operation in Lahore’s Iqbal Town, arresting Zameer and his guards. Officials detained a cache of firearms and registered multiple cases under laws related to illegal weapon display and public pressure.