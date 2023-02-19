Khawaja Asif blasts Najam Sethi over ‘controversial’ tweet

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi’s controversial tweet, which he deleted, later.

Najam Sethi, head of the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board, had made a controversial tweet after the terrorist attack on the Karachi police office, on which Defence Minister Khawaja Asif responded by tweeting that this person [Sethi] is comparing the country’s security establishment with Pakistan Super League.

Khawaja Asif wrote in his tweet that it means ‘attacking security forces is halal and PSL is haram’. No sanctity for the lives of our army and police?

یہ شخص سٹیٹ سیکورٹی اسٹیبلشمنٹ کاموازنہPSL سے کر رہا ھے.کہنےکامطلب ھے سیکورٹی اسٹیبلشمنٹ پہ حملہ حلال ھےاور PSL پہ حرام. یہ ھماری فوج اور پولیس کی جانوں کوئ حرمت نہیں اطمینان ھے PSL محفوظ ھے.یہ ھےھماری اشرافیہ صرف اپنا مفاد عزیز ھےقومی سلامتی اور قیمتی جانیں ڈسپوزیبل ھیں pic.twitter.com/iBBgkzZRis — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) February 18, 2023

Khawaja Asif sarcastically repeated the phrase of Najam Sethi’s tweet that “Satisfaction is that PSL is safe” and said that it is our elite who only care about their own interests. National security and precious lives are of no value, he added.

