KPO attack case registered at CTD

A case was registered after an attack on Karachi Police Office(KPO) under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

The case was registered at the complaint of SHO Saddar at the CTD Civil Lines police station. Five Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants including three, who were shot dead in the operation have been nominated in the case.

The case has been registered under charges of murder, attempt to murder and ATA.

Earlier, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

According to the notification, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

