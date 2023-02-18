Sindh IGP forms committee to probe KPO attack

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

Flaws identified behind KPO attack

Major lapses were identified in the security arrangements at the KPO ­– the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi – which came under attack on Friday evening.

According to sources, terrorists entered the compound through Police Lines and the three security checkposts at the city police chief’s office were not manned at the time of attack.

The terrorists broke into the KPO by climbing the rear wall while no CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the building from the Shahrae Faisal side.

The police checkposts across the KPO building remained unmanned even after the attack, it emerged.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies identified three terrorists involved in the KPO attack. Two of the terrorists belonged to North Waziristan while one of them belonged to Lakki Marwat.

LEAs launch probe

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Saturday launched an investigation into the Karachi police office (KPO) attack.

As per details, the LEAs conducted a raid in Bhens colony and arrested the vehicle owner from colony number 6. The vehicle was allegedly used in the KPO attack.

According to the initial statement recorded by the police, the owner sold the vehicle to the showroom and he doesn’t know who bought it from the car showroom.

Three terrorists were killed in the joint operation of police and Rangers at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi. After concluding the op, the law enforcers commenced a search operation.

In the KPO attack, two persons lost their lives and 12 sustained injuries. Jinnah Hospital released the list of the slain and wounded persons.

A sweeper namely Ajmal, 30, lost his life in the KPO attack, whereas, the martyred police official was identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Abbas.

The wounded persons included six Rangers, three police including Constable Abdul Latif and an Edhi volunteer Sajid.

Advisor to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the KPO building has been cleared and three terrorists were neutralized.

Armed attack on KPO

Unidentified armed men attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots.

The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they entered the four-storey building from the same route.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

