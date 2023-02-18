KPO attack probe: Over 100 phone numbers declared ‘suspicious’

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) made a progress on probe into Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack and declared over 100 phone numbers ‘suspicious’ after geofencing, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources closer to the police department told ARY News that the law enforcers traced more than 100 suspicious phone numbers through geofencing. The investigators were collecting complete data of the suspicious phone numbers.

Sources added that 10 to 12 phones were closed after the KPO attack. The investigators also found a call data record from outside the metropolis. Moreover, the investigators collected more details about the vehicle used by the terrorists.

The terrorists had used a vehicle which was sold five times, whereas, the investigators also contacted the previous five owners of the vehicle. Sources said that the owner of the showroom located in Malir was currently present in Punjab.

READ: KPO ATTACK HIGHLIGHTS FLAWS IN SECURITY STRATEGY

Earlier in the day, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

According to the notification, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

Comments