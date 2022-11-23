Khawaja Asif briefs PM on COAS appointment summary: sources

ISLAMABAD: Defence minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the panel listed in the CJCSC and COAS appointments summary, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire on November 27 and 29, respectively.

The meeting that took place at the PM House reviewed the names of senior-most officers of the Pakistan Army for the appointments of the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and chief of army staff.

Khawaja Asif briefed the premier about the profiles of the senior army officers, the sources said.

Read more: PM House receives summary of COAS, CJCSC appointments: Khawaja Asif

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also hold a final consultation with the ally parties about the higher appointments in the Pakistan Army. The meeting will be held tonight at the PM House.

Talking to the newsmen after the meeting with the premier, Khawaja Asif said the legal process on the summary will take a day or two as the consultation was underway.

Replying to a question about the COAS’s appointment at seniority or at merit, the defense minister said he is unaware, the name will be finalized by tomorrow.

Comments