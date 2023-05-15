Khawaja Asif clarifies ‘govt not considering ban on PTI’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the federal government is not considering to impose a ban on Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khawaja Asif said in a statement that the federal government has not planned to impose a ban on PTI, however, perpetrators behind the May 9 incidents will not be forgiven.

He criticised that the PTI chief has not yet condemned the May 9 incidents and action will be taken against the responsible persons in accordance with the law. He alleged that the protestors had planned to give violent reaction following Imran Khan’s arrest.

He further alleged that PTI had aired fake news stories against the government. He added that Pakistan Army exhibited patience during the violent protests.

The defence minister also defended the arrests of women political workers of PTI and claimed that the women political activists were leading the violent protests and they will face legal action.

Corps Commanders Conference

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army vowed action against perpetrators who attacked military installations in ‘politically motivated and instigated incidents’ in the past few days.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations.

The Commanders condemned, in the strongest possible sense, these politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public/private properties. The Commanders also communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the Pakistan Army on these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents.

The Forum expressed the firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/ equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act. The Forum resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances.