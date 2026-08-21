ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was in good health and urged the party not to politicise his health issues for political gains.

Responding to a point raised by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in the National Assembly, the minister said Imran Khan’s sister had recently met him in jail and could testify about his health condition.

He said the former prime minister’s personal physician had also been given access to information regarding his health.

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan had some minor blood-pressure and other age-related health issues, but there was no indication of any serious health threat, adding that Imran Khan had also been examined by doctors and was recovering.

He said reports regarding PTI founder’s health would also become public and there was no need for unnecessary concern.

The minister said health issues should not be used as a political tool, recalling that political leaders across parties had faced imprisonment and health-related difficulties in the past.

Khawaja Asif also referred to his own experience in prison, saying that when he required surgery, he was taken to a government hospital and did not demand treatment at a private facility.

He criticised the politicization of health issues in the past, saying political opponents had mocked genuine illnesses of political leaders, including former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Referring to the situation, Khawaja Asif said, “What goes around comes around,” while adding that he felt ashamed even saying the phrase.

Responding to Barrister Gohar, he said the situation reminded people of PTI’s conduct when it was in power.

“This is the system, this is the system of Allah,” he said, adding that if allowed, he could play videos in the National Assembly showing statements made by Imran Khan about Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Kulsoom Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz during their illness.

The minister said PTI should not adopt selective standards on such matters and should demonstrate greater political maturity and restraint.

He said the issue of PTI founder’s health should not be exploited to gain political leverage. He prayed for PTI founder’s continued health and long life, adding that there was currently no serious health concern regarding him.

The minister also stressed the need for political leaders to maintain consistent principles and avoid using health-related issues selectively for political purposes.

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Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the party had also directed its workers, supporters and leaders not to go to Shifa International Hospital. They had also been told not to make videos or create any situation that could affect PTI founder’s treatment or inconvenience other patients.

He said PTI’s political and core committees had held meetings and directed workers to respect the Supreme Court’s order and maintain a peaceful environment around the hospital.

Barrister Gohar said PTI had stood with the state on important national issues, including Israel, Iran and tensions with India.

He urged all sides to consider the matter in the interest of democracy. He said PTI remained committed to democratic and constitutional processes.

Barrister Gohar also appreciated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for supporting the position that PTI founder should receive necessary medical treatment.

He said PTI wanted the issue to be addressed through legal, parliamentary and democratic means.