Khawaja Asif files complaint with London police over ‘murder threat’

LONDON: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday lodged report with London police following an incident of alleged harassment, verbal abuse and knife attack threats.

The defence minister informed the London police about the ‘murder threats with a knife’ and the harassment he faced during the train incident.

Khawaja Asif said the unfortunate incident occurred on 11th November around 3:30 PM on the Elizabeth Line. “I am in London on a private visit with a relative, and I was traveling to Reading via the Elizabeth Line,” he added.

He told that a group of three to four individuals harassed him on the train, filmed him without permission, used abusive language, and threatened him with a knife.

The London Transport Police is investigating the matter

Khawaja Asif said he did not recognise any of the individuals involved in the incident. The London Transport Police should use the CCTV footage to trace the individuals involved, the defence minister added

Khawaja Asif added that such despicable incidents of threats and harassment were not only shameful but also regrettable for the 1.7 million British-Pakistani citizens residing in the United Kingdom.

In a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday, Khawaja Asif can be seen facing unsettling heckling outside London ground station. The unidentified person can also be seen following the defence minister.

According to reports, the individual initially filmed Khawaja Asif on the train, and when he got off, the person followed him, shouting profanities and ‘threatening’ him with a knife.

The defence minister is currently in London and is scheduled to address students at Oxford University in the coming days.