Khawaja Asif faces harassment, knife attack threat in London

LONDON: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was subjected to disturbing heckling and threatened with a knife attack at the London ground station by an unknown person.

In a video that went viral on social media, Khawaja Asif can be seen facing unsettling heckling outside London ground station. The unidentified person can also be seen following the defence minister.

According to reports, the individual initially filmed Khawaja Asif on the train, and when he got off, the person followed him, shouting profanities and ‘threatening’ him with a knife.

Khawaja Asif is currently in London and is scheduled to address students at Oxford University in the coming days.

A similar incident occurred back in Oct when former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa was attacked in London.

As per reports, PTI activists attempted to obstruct the former CJP’s vehicle, which belong to the Pakistan High Commission, in London.

Following the incident, the Directorate Ge­­n­eral of Immigration and Passports placed 23 overseas Pakistani’s names in the Passport Control List (PCL) over their involvement in the attack on former CJP Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle in London.

The authorities placed the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Malaika Bukhari—who traveled abroad for cancer treatment of her sister—, Shayan Ali, Sadia Fahim, Fahim Gulzar, Maheen Faisal, Sidra Tariq, and others allegedly involved in London protests.

The others who have been placed in the PCL included Hiba Tariq, Waqas Chauhan, Mohsin Haider, Zameer Akram, Sardar Taimur, Parvaiz Ali, Rukhsana Kausar, Muhammad Jameel, Mehran Habib, Zawa Ahmad, Rehman Anwar, Muhammad Sadiq, Khadija Kashif, Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Shahzad Qureshi, Sulaiman Ali Shah and Bilal Anwar.

The sources said that the authorities had informed the British officials, seeking the extradition of those placed in the PCL and upon return to Pakistan, these individuals will face arrest and investigation.

Earlier in the day, the British Diplomatic Police visited the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) and Pakistani staff briefed them regarding the attack on the vehicle of Qazi Faez Isa.

The briefing stated that former CJP Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa was present in the vehicle of the High Commission.

According to the details, the British Diplomatic Police assured the Pakistan High Commission of a thorough investigation into the incident, and it was agreed to proceed with the investigation through videos.