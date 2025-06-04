Khawaja Asif warns of persistent war threat from India

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the threat of war with India still exists and warned that if another war is imposed on Pakistan, the response will be harsher than before, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Asif stated that the Line of Control should now be seen as a ceasefire line and that its status needs to be reassessed. He added that the Kashmir issue has gained global attention and declared that the Shimla Agreement is no longer relevant.

“We are back to the 1948 position,” he said, emphasising that regional countries are pressing for peace to prevail in South Asia.

Asif’s remarks reflect Pakistan’s more assertive stance on Kashmir and its preparedness to respond strongly in the event of any military aggression from India.

Read More: Kashmir, water on agenda in any India-Pakistan talks, Khawaja Asif

Earlier, Khawaja Asif said that any future talks between Pakistan and India would center around three critical issues ‘Kashmir, terrorism, and water disputes’.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, the defence minister said, “If talks are held between two nuclear-armed neighbors, they will focus on Kashmir, terrorism, and water-related matters,” he said.

The minister highlighted that terrorism has affected the region for the past two to three decades, with Pakistan remains the biggest victim.

“It is ironic that the country most affected by terrorism is being blamed for it and even attacked,” he remarked.

Calling for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Kashmir issue, Khawaja Asif said, “This is a golden opportunity for both Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

Khawaja Asif also acknowledged a recent development in the international discourse on Kashmir, crediting former U.S. President Donald Trump for raising the issue.

“Trump brought further attention to the Kashmir matter and suggested that it should be part of broader discussions,” Khawaja Asif added.